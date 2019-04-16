Birdies for Charity kicks off 2019 fundraising efforts

The John Deere Classic’s Birdies for Charity program kicked off its annual drive Monday, April 15th to help raise donations for more than 500 area charities.

“We are excited to kick off the annual John Deere Classic charity miracle in which the PGA TOUR’s smallest market consistently produces one of the largest charity totals among the PGA TOUR’s 48 tournaments,” said John Deere Classic tournament director Clair Peterson at John Deere World Headquarters.

Last year, the John Deere Classic helped raise a tournament record $13.45 million for 534 charities, ranking it among the top three events in charitable donations on the Tour. The Quad Cities tournament has helped raise $107 million since the event started 49 years ago, 99 percent of which has come since Deere assumed title sponsorship in 1998.

The Birdies program consists of individual charity pledges based on the number of birdies recorded in the tournament as well as lump sum donations to specific charities.

A Bonus Fund consisting of tournament profits and a $325,000 matching donation from the John Deere Foundation is distributed proportionately to each charity, with a minimum five percent guarantee. In 2018, the match was 8.2 percent.

As an incentive to attract charity donations, Lexus of the Quad Cities again has generously agreed to provide a two-year lease of a 2019 Lexus NX to one donor who correctly guesses the exact number of birdies recorded at this year’s John Deere Classic, July 8-14, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

