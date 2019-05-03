Birdseye view of flooding in rural Illinois and Iowa

3,000 feet up in the sky, Harry Ioder tells KWQC that some of the water has already receded. But points out that you can still "see the stain on the ground where the water had been."

A few days ago, he says it was a view that could only be described as "a muddy mess. There was mud everywhere, water everywhere. What did we do that the good lord dumped all this water on us right now," he adds with a chuckle.

Ioder says he's been flying for 65 years. And that he tries to visit the skies a couple times a month. He says after watching KWQC's report on how a main road in rural Illinois was cut off by flooding he had to call.

"I saw that story, the Lomax story. Ioder says he feels the media often overlooks rural areas. But felt that this report "showed the devastation."

He says there are some things that only a change in perspective can reveal. "Unless you see it from the air you can't tell driving down the road what it looks like you gotta look down, you gotta look down at it," says Ioder.

He says one of the things that becomes most obvious from the sky is that the flood of 2019 didn't discriminate.

"It's everything, the water played no favorites, it just took care of everything. It isn't cured just because the water went down, the roads are washed out, bridges weakened because footings is soft. There is more than just meets the eye."

Harry was a farmer for almost as long as he's been flying. He farmed corns, beans, and cattle up till about two years ago. He says that flooding has a tremendous impact on agriculture. "It just impacts that fact that they can't do the work, they can't get their crops in, their livestock is stranded, they can't feed their livestock because they're somewhere on an island. It's going to be a long while before agriculture gets back on its feet again," he says.

Harry says he hopes that this birds-eye view will help people walk away knowing one thing "that they realize that they're not alone."

Because rural or city, this is all part of greater QCA.

