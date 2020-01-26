Bitter Anniversaries!!!

Hope you enjoyed your Sunday. The record low for this day was set just 1 year ago. On January 26th of 2019 we started out at 22 degrees BELOW zero! But, we weren't done setting records with Arctic air! Just a few days later we set the ALL TIME COLDEST temperature record in the Quad Cities at -29 on the morning of the 30th. And, if that wasn't enough, that record got shattered the NEXT morning with a low of -33 on January 31st! Thankfully, this year we're dealing with temperatures averaging at or even ABOVE average for the last week of January.