Bix at 6 is back on Thursday, June 20th

Bix runners are back at it Thursday, June 20th to train for the upcoming Bix7. The first of four training runs for the Bix was canceled last Thursday due to flooding in downtown Davenport.

The Iowa American Water Bix at 6 training runs, leading up to the Bix7, is a tradition in the Quad Cities. If you’ve registered for the Bix, you can join hundreds of others that train each Thursday on a safe and secure course.

The start line for the Bix at 6 training run for June 20th has moved to 5th and Pershing and parking is in the Quad-City Times parking lot.

The 45th Quad-City Times Bix 7 race begins at 8:00 am on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Online registration is open at here.