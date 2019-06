According to the race director of the Bix, the Bix @ 6 has been cancelled due to flooding in downtown Davenport.

Michelle Juehring, Quad-City Times Bix 7 Race Director, said in a statement Monday that the Bix @ 6 had been cancelled "due to downtown flooding, and for the safety of our runners."

Juehring said the Brady Street Sprint trials will take place on June 20, 27 and July 11.