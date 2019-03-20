Bix 7 Press Conference

Ed Froehlich, Race Director, kicked off the 2019 race season by announcing a new Gold Medal sponsor, MidAmerican Energy. MidAmerican Energy Company will be providing renewable energy for this year's race.

Froehlich also welcomed a new event, sponsored by the Premier Buick GMC dealers. The new event, First Responders Competition, will showcase our everyday heroes of the metro Quad Cities: our first responders. The car dealer will donate to the city's first responders' who win this prestigious challenge.

2019 also marks the end of an era, the race directorship of Ed Froehlich. Over 40 years as the inspirational leader, he has earned every top honor the sport of running can give.

The 45th Quad-City Times Bix 7 race begins at 8:00 AM Saturday, July 27th, 2019. Registrations are available at locations throughout the Quad Cities. Online entry is open at www.bix7.com with a valid Visa or MasterCard. Active duty military and up to 2,000 reservists can enter for free by entering their military ID where indicated on the application. Military ID presentation is required at packet pickup.