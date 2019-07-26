Bix 7 Street Fest begins in downtown Davenport

Bix 7 festivities continued Friday with the beginning of the 48th annual Street Fest in downtown Davenport.

Street Fest kicked off at 11 a.m. on Friday with the fun lasting until nearly midnight. The festivities will continue on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. after the big race. It's located on 2nd St. between Brady and Ripley in the heart of downtown.

Admission is free and open to all ages, with festival food and drinks, live music and dozens of arts and crafts vendors.