Bix Beiderbecke Museum closed due to flooding, RME remains open

The Bix Beiderbecke Museum has closed due to the flooding in Davenport.

In a release, officials said, "as a result, water has penetrated into the lower level of the River Music Experience (RME) building and the Bix Beiderbecke Museum."

On Tuesday, Bix Museum board members and a team of volunteers from the RME worked to remove all items from the museum to a secure area of the 2nd floor of the building. Additionally, they took down all of the wall hangings, amounting to about 20 in number.

The Bix piano is on a small stage and was raised an additional 1 1/2 feet on blocks to further protect it.

Officials say the museum is going to be closed for an indefinite period of time.

The RME will remain open for all scheduled activities.