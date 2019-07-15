Bix Beiderbecke Museum reopens after closing due to Flood of '19

The Bix Beiderbecke Museum has reopened after being shut down to the recent flooding of the Mississippi River.

The Bix Beiderbecke Museum has reopened in downtown Davenport after being closed due to the Flood of '19. (KWQC)

Some of the exhibit cases and materials had to be replaced due to water damage, however, we're told most items were not affected.

The museum reopened at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 15.

It's located on the lower level of the River Music Experience building in downtown Davenport.