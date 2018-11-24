Black Friday shopping in the QCA

It was a busy morning at Kohl's in Davenport. Shoppers came from all over looking for great deals on clothes, electronics and appliances.

Photo: Pexels

The store opened on Thanksgiving day and staid open until midnight. Managers say shoppers have been flocking at all the discounts.

For some families, Black Friday has become more than the discount - but it's now a tradition they enjoy.

"My sister kind of started the tradition about two to three years back and we have just been going ever since," said shopper Alex Hayungs. "My sisters, dad and I all go. It's pretty fun stuff."

"I don't know it's kind of fun," said Julie Wagenknecht-Burken. "Maybe someday we will outgrow it but right now we are enjoying it."

Experts say people typically spend about 5 billion on Black Friday. Black Friday spending this year, though, is expected to reach almost 6 billion dollars.