Black Friday shopping is well underway

Despite the tryptophan-induced food comas, many American’s are out the door to get a jump start on their holiday shopping with some killer deals in-store. While many retailers opened their doors on Thanksgiving evening and will be closing early Black Friday morning, Kohl’s is pulling an all-nighter leading into a full day of shopping on Black Friday for their loyal customers.

Local retailers offering special Black Friday hours and deals include Walmart, Target, Lowe’s, Home Depot, Best Buy, and JC Penney. Many of these retailers revealed their Black Friday deals online starting early this week. For those who prefer to do their shopping couch side, those deals will roll through the weekend.

