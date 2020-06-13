Black Lives Matter protest held in Bettendorf

Protests in the Quad Cities and surrounding areas continue for the third weekend. Organizers of previous local protests came out Saturday evening and hosted a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest in Bettendorf as people continued to make their voices heard and demanded change.

“If we all stand together we will have change,” Leterica Williams said.

Williams, one of the organizers, said police brutality and racial injustices are issues she’s been familiar with.

"It's not a new issue but we need to make our voices more heard, and so seeing our community come together [of] all races, it's just been an amazing feeling to come out and be part of that,” she said.

Another organizer, Shaniqua Cribbs said people must continue to use their voices for change.

“Oftentimes what happens is people say they have a protest, they scream at the top of their lungs and then that's it. I believe that it is necessary just to kind of have the idea that we haven't died down [and] that we're not just gonna just march one time,” she said.

Cribbs said it’s a movement they call Maturation.

“Maturation is just taking some principles and tactics from great leaders and making everything one... we are a reactionary revolution, resulting in maturation,” she said.

Cribbs also said this event is more than a demonstration.

“It's not just a protest. We're putting pressure. We're bringing education to some areas so that we better understand how we can make change this go-round," she said.

The march kicked off at the Veterans Memorial Park and paused for a solo dance performance to the song Freedom by Beyonce and then continued to Faye's Field.

Organizers said they’ve talked with local officials and law enforcement about how they can make a change here in the Quad Cities.

“They've worked with us, they've been part of what we've been doing and that's what we need because we're not fighting against them we want to fight together to make the change,” Williams said.

They said they're going to continue these conversations in the hopes of educating and implementing change for the next generation.

"I'm raising my children in this generation, and not for a day do I want to see them face the things that I have faced," Williams said.

"This generation here. Us. We're planning to pass the baton to the next generation and not let it fall to the ground,” Cribbs said.

Organizers said this is just the beginning and they’re looking forward to continuing those conversations.