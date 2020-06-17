Black bear in Eastern Iowa causing excitement in QCA

The arrival of a black bear in the Quad Cities Area caused a stir on social media.

According to the Iowa Dept. of Natural Resources, the bear is believed to have arrived from one of the states to the north of Iowa and Illinois.

"This is the first bear encounter that I have physically had in Iowa. Been doing this kind of stuff for 28.5 years now," Conservation Officer Jeff Harrison for the Iowa Dept. of Natural Resources said.

The approximately two to three and a half year old, 400 pound male continued through the fields of Iowa as people hit the road Tuesday afternoon to try and catch a glimpse, and snap a picture.

"When you crowd an animal like that, it'll change its behavior. It may move in ways it normally wouldn't," Lee Jackson, Director at Niabi Zoo, said, "This bear continued to head south, as soon as people stopped crowding and following it very closely, it started turning around and head back in the direction the DNR was hoping."

"Once the bystanders dispersed from the area, it started being a bear again. It literally sat down, it went over to a creek drainage area, started consuming some water, it went to another low area and went to sleep," Harrison said.

Questions remain on how the bear arrived in the area. One possibility is it hitched a ride down the Mississippi River.

"We have had reports that they get on the barges, consume as much corn as they want, when they're full they roll off, and then whatever side they roll off they swim to that shoreline. They are excellent swimmers so it could be any number of things," Harrison said.

According to Harrison, as of Wednesday evening the bear was doing well and still on the move.