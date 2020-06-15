Black bear spotted near the Quad Cities

There appears to be a black bear roaming around the Quad Cities area. Various TV6 viewers have sent us videos and pictures of a black bear. Jane Turpen of "Focus Life Photography" spotted the bear on Sunday. You can see the bear crossing a gravel road in Delmar, Iowa, and laying in a cornfield.

Another viewer, Brian Hess sent us a picture on Monday saying he spotted the "local celebrity" between DeWitt and Grand Mound.

Bears are more likely to be seen in Wisconsin or Minnesota, but we see them were roaming down to Northeastern Iowa.

If you do happen to see the bear, remember to keep your distance. As long as you don't impede their progress, they should leave you alone.

