Blackhawk College Recycle Program

Black Hawk College students and staff got their hands a little dirty today digging through trash. It's something required by the state.

"Back in early '90s the state of Illinois decided that we needed to reduce our waste consumption by 40%," said David Shelangouski the Lead Grounds Keeper.

How does it work?

"We literally take these out of the dumpsters we sort through it and then weigh it, so we know how much is really trash and how much we could've recycled and then we put it back into the dumpsters or we recycle all the stuff that needs to be recycled."

Some volunteer, some do it for extra credit.

Items from the garbage bag are then categorized.

"Looking through the recyclables and they have different containers for plastic bottles, aluminum cans, office paper, cardboard...."

Then they are weighed to see how much is really trash and how much of it should be recycled.

"This is just stuff we should've recycled before it ever got to the dumpster, but it didnt get there this time."

Numbers are compiled and a report is sent to the state.