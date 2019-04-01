Blackhawk Fire Protection District installs over 50 smoke alarms for residents

Over 50 smoke alarms were installed in over 20 residences in Milan, Illinois over the weekend thanks to the Blackhawk Fire Protection District.

On Sunday, March 31, the Blackhawk Fire Protection District conducted a smoke alarm installation program at the Air View Trailer Park in Milan.

The district is working cooperatively with the nonprofit Illinois Fire Safety Alliance and Office of the State Fire Marshal to provide the smoke alarms at no cost to residents of the district.

The Be Alarmed! Smoke Alarm Installation program provides smoke alarms and fire prevention materials to Illinois fire departments in an effort to both educate residents on fire safety as well as to provide them with life-saving devices in their home.

The program, developed to educate others on the dangers of fires, show how to prevent fire from happening in the home. It also shows how to ensure there are working smoke alarms properly installed in the home.

The district firefighters installed 55 smoke alarms in 24 residences on Sunday at the trailer park.

The Blackhawk Fire Protection District will be continuing to conduct similar smoke alarm installations throughout the fire district this year.