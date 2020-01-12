Blairstown, Iowa man shot in leg while coyote hunting

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating after a man was shot in the leg while coyote hunting Saturday afternoon.

The DNR says it happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. in a field in Benton County, just north of Highway 30 at 13th Avenue, and southwest of Keystone.

Officials say a 41-year-old man from Blairstown was a passenger in a pickup truck, hunting a coyote across the field, when one of the firearms in the truck discharged and struck the man in the left leg.

The man was transported to a hospital in Cedar Rapids. Officials say he suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Officers with the Benton County Sheriff's Office also responded to the incident.

