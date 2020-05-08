Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani to perform during Saturday's Grand Ole Opry broadcast

Updated: Fri 12:56 PM, May 08, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) - Saturday's Grand Ole Opry will feature a remote performance from Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani from Oklahoma.

The couple will perform their hit single "Nobody But You" during the show, while Opry members Trace Adkins and Dustin Lynch will take the stage at the historic Nashville venue.

The show will air live at 8 p.m ET/7 p.m. CT on Circle. It will also air live on Circle's Facebook and YouTube pages.

Check your local listings to see which channel Circle is on where you live.


 