Bleeding, suffocating dog found with mouth taped shut; deputies looking for owner

Deputies in Lee County are looking for the person who used red electrical tape to tape a dog’s mouth shut.

The dog, a male Florida Cur, was found roaming through backyards of homes on the 3200 block of 42nd Street SW in LeHigh Acres. The dog's mouth had been taped shut with red electrical tape.

Deputies say the dog was panting, drooling and reportedly suffocating. The dog was dehydrated, malnourished and bleeding from wounds on his left front leg and chest.

“A person that’s able to do this to an animal, later on can possibly do this to a human being,” said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

Deputies say the dog has been seen by a veterinarian and is resting comfortably at Lee County Domestic Animal Services.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who can identify the dog or its owner to call them with information.

