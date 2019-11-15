Bling Bling Sisters Boutique



"Bling Bling Sisters is a woman's accessory shop with jewelry, shoes, clothes, everything that a girl could want," said Sheleigh Metzger, owner of Bling Bling Sisters.

And everything a girl should look up to, it's not just a typical dress shop.

"We're proud of our efforts to help other women out in need, we just recently had a benefit for Linda Terrell, she's a woman who is in need of a kidney and we were able to do a fundraiser for her through a portion of the night proceeds that went to her and also try to raise some awareness for her needing a kidney."

Going above and beyond.

"The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center was here and we did blood testing and typing for anybody that was interested also."

In addition to the fundraiser, an Alzheimer's benefit, the day after.

Always striving to push for an extraordinary shopping experience by connecting the community with one another.

"It's a sisterhood, plus the fellowship, coming here and having something to drink or a snack to eat and meeting people, really," said long-time customer, Leslie Swords.

Meeting people like Martha Tappa who witnessed first hand how it is to get support from Bling Bling.

"When we were going through some stuff, they had donations for the benefit that they had for us, so very much community-oriented and very much part of a community that if somebody needs help, they're there for them."

Sheleigh happy that she can bring women from the community together and support one another.

"I've seen women that come in here every day, that just meet and become friends, but it really is a feel-good and fun place to shop," said Metzger.

"It's the atmosphere- it's like women and empowerment," said Tappa.

Not just a shopping experiment, but one with a cause.

"The benefits that they do to give back, that's a good way, it's about friendship it's about giving back, Bling Bling is more than just a boutique, more than just a store, " said Tappa.