Bling Bling Sisters Last Minute Holiday Shopping

The pressure is on as today marks the last Saturday before Christmas.

Cars flood the parking lots of huge chains, while others seek similar businesses here in the Quad Cities.

"Welcome to Bling Bling Sisters, our sales today is 20% off jewelry and 30% off purses, can I get you something to drink?" said Sheleigh Metzger.

Last-minute not only getting gifts but also hospitality.

"We have seen increased traffic over the holidays......we spend 4 to 6 months buying for the seasons so it's great to see people shopping local," said Metzger.

AND WHILE SOME PEOPLE AREN'T LOCALS - MANY ARE STILL CHOOSING TO SHOP SMALL.

"I'm coming all the way from Springfield Illinois, just to come to Bling Bling sisters because I heard about the wonderful products that they have and the great customer service that they show, I had to experience it so here I am." said customer Kari B.

Many coming in, to check-off the final items on their Christmas list.

"Everything, clothes, not as many gift cards as I would have expected but a lot of clothes and jewelry everything blingy," said Metzger.

And not only are people shopping for their loved ones but 100% of the profits for a few items here all go back to a charity for a good cause.

"It's really important for us to give back, I dont think sometimes people remember that stores, like big box stores like Amazon, aren't really giving back to the community and that's important for us to do that,'' said Metzger.

According to the National Retail Federation, consumers are spending a little over $1000 on average this holiday season.

With big retail stores like Kohls open 24-hours, it leaves stores like Bling Bling Sisters to stay in competition as well.

"...and it helps that we have been open 6 days a week too.." said Metzger.