Blink The Dog Looks for a Forever Home with the Help of New Beginnings Pet Rescue of Quad Cities

"He's fascinated by Christmas lights, and my tree was up and they were blinking, so, that's the name Blin," said foster mom Chris Rogers.

Meet Blink the dog

Waiting to be adopted into a forever home.

In fact, just a few weeks ago

Blink was sitting in this high-kill shelter in Texas

with hours left to live

"Actually when it came to blink we were completely full, our fosters were full, and I got a message at the last minute

saying this one is going to be euthanized tomorrow do you guys have any room we will transport him for free to you," said

Jamie Trudel president of New Beginnings Pet Rescue of Quad Cities.

Jamee rescued Blink right away and brought him to the Quad Cities

Only to find that there was some information that was kept from her

"When we got blink here he hopped on 3 legs out of the transport van."

"And he was hopping on 3 legs we immediately took him to our vet at the first

available appointment and found out he has a torn ACL, the only places in the Quad City area

that we can contact to do ACL surgery actually is nobody because of the simple fact that

universities are the only ones in the area that does the ACL surgeries," said Trudell.

For now, Blink is staying with his foster mom and she is helping him as much as she can.

"As a matter of fact he can't walk outside he has to try to run because it hurts so bad so he has to use the 3 legs

in order to get around, uhm, he does appear in pain a lot of times so we are medicating him as needed," said Rogers.

As Blink waits to get adopted,

Jaime continues her mission to rescue as many dogs as she can

"These poor dogs are literally known by their numbers and we pull when we have a foster step up

then we uh, we do pull them, and bring them here but literally this is the little information we have

they don't come with a name "

But no matter what the circumstances, Blink remains positive that someone out there is looking for someone just like him.

And he teaches us that no matter what, it's the simple things in life to be thankful for.

"He loves to eat - well look at him he's like it's time to eat! If you say hungie he would just go, and he loves his

toys, basically he loves to curl up next to you in bed and loves to go outside - (laughs) he loves to kiss people, actually

it doesn't matter, as long as he's with you he's happy."

CONTACT :

https://www.facebook.com/NewBeginningsPetRescueofQuadCities/posts/463297191265799