Blippi Live coming to the Adler Theatre in March

Kid-friendly viral star Blippi is coming to the Adler Theatre in March.

In a Facebook post, the Adler Theatre announced families can see Blippi Live on March 3, 2020. This is the first time Blippi is touring North America.

Blippi is a character created by Stevin John, who acts as the writer and creative force behind the Blippi character, according to the Blippi Live Facebook page. However, an actor will be the one performing at the Adler, not John himself.

"Now that Blippi has evolved as a character he is excited that a dynamic stage performer has been cast as Blippi to entertain and thrill audiences across all of the tour markets," the post stated.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. You can buy your tickets on ticketmaster.com.