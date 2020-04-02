Blood center requiring appointments

The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center is now requiring appointments for blood donations.

The new policy will limit walk-in donations and help staff at donation centers manage donor flow and appropriate social distancing.

Kirby Winn, Manager, Public Relations at the blood center says as of now, the center is good on blood to help hospitals, but that number can change at any time. So donors are still encouraged to give blood.

"Making an appointment helps us maintain our donor flow. The schedules at donor centers and mobile blood drives are what we are relying on to ensure that we can maintain appropriate social distancing as much as we possibly can during blood collection. So appointments are required, but it also helps us have that confidence we have enough donations coming in to continue meeting the patient's needs," he said.

Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center serves 115 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin.

To donate call, 800-747-5401.

