Blood donation shortage in the Quad Cities

Blood centers in the Quad Cities face a 20% donation shortage in the summer and on holidays, but the need for blood doesn’t stop.

The decrease is because schools and colleges aren’t in session, so they can’t get their usual count during summer vacation.

TV6’s Montse Ricossa went through the process and spoke to the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center to figure out how to solve the shortage.

“Blood donations save lives” said Kirby Winn, Manager of Public Relations at Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center. The donations go to people who might have cancer, surgery, trauma, and various other reasons.

Within one hour, you could save three lives - all you have to do is go to a blood center and they’ll take you from there.

First, you go through a check-in, so make sure you bring your ID. Then you’ll have a quick check-up. “It’s a mini physical to make sure you’re healthy and well and pass that side of the screening. And a donor history questionnaire when there are a few questions on their health history, where they’ve been traveling, medications, all on a touch-screen computer” explained Winn.

After that, they’ll take you to a chair where they’ll begin the donation process, an it takes less than 10 minutes. And if you’re nervous about donating, it’s not that bad! “I’ve talked to a lot of first time donors who say they’re squeamish and they didn’t know how it’d go and then they tried it and say ‘I tried it and then I felt fine. They even might have some pride and felt great about the experience and the process and it’s something they can do to help the community” said Winn.

You don’t even have to look at the needle when they put it in.

I think a lot of people get spooked because of the needle we have put in, but it’s really no more painful than when you go to the doctor and they put it in” said Eric Avants, Staff at MVRBD.

So, the blood centers ask you to take one hour out of your day and help them through this difficult time.

“When we get to this time of year, when it’s graduation season, school has ended and all those things, it’s a real challenge for us to make sure we make patient needs and have blood year round” said Winn.

All of the blood goes to local Quad Cities Hospitals like Genesis and Unity Point.