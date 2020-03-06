Blood donations in high demand as fears of COVID-19 increase

A QCA blood center wants the public to know people who donate blood are not at risk of contracting the Coronavirus.

"Blood banks across the country are infectious disease specialized. This is something that we always have top of mind," Amanda Hess, Director of Donor & Public Relations for the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, said.

The MVRBC supplies all local hospitals with blood. They also serve more than 100 hospitals in the Midwest and blood donations are in high demand.

"We actually need to collect about 3,500 units of blood every day, Monday through Thursday. A little less on the weekends," Hess said.

The nation's blood supply is not at risk of contamination from the Coronavirus. The biggest concern is actually a loss in donations.

"It has nothing to do with any risk to donors who are donating. No risk to the blood supply based on transfusion or transmission of this via transfusion. The risk to the blood supply is people not donating blood," Hess said.

Because of fears of COVID-19, blood centers on the East and West Coasts are facing shortages and need help.

As always, it is important to follow basic health etiquette including: if you are sick, stay home and wash your hands frequently. If you are healthy, Hess encourages you to consider donating blood.

Donors are asked about recent travel during the pre-donation screening process. Prospective donors who have recently returned from travel to countries with a Level 2 or higher Travel Health Notice are not allowed to donate for 28 days from their return date.

Current countries included in the deferment period are China, Iran, Italy, Japan, and South Korea.