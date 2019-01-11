Blood donations requested to help out Adam Cain and Clinton Fire Dept.

TV6 viewers have reached out asking for dates and times to donate blood to help out Clinton firefighter Adam Cain.

Officials with the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center say they will be holding multiple appointments for donation for those wanting to give back.

To schedule an appointment for donation, please call MVRBC at 563-359-5401 or 800-747-5401.

Jan. 16: Preston (Town Hall) 1 - 6 p.m.

Jan. 21: St. Mark's UMC (Camanche) 2:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 22: Clinton YMCA 2:30 - 6:15 p.m.

Jan. 28: Clinton Ericksen Center 8 - 11 a.m.

Jan. 31: Northeast Elementary (Goose Lake) 2:30 - 5:30 p.m.

Officials with the blood center say they have shared this information with the Clinton Fire Dept., who has said they have received requests on where they can go to donate blood.

