Blood donors needed to meet patient needs in the Quad Cities

Officials with the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center (MVRBC) and officials with both Genesis Health System and Unity-Point Health System are calling for blood donors to support the local blood supply.

Officials say the need is being driven by the increased levels of activity at local hospitals and a high number of blood drive cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those wishing to donate can do so by scheduling an appointment to give blood at an MVRBC Donor Center or mobile blood drive by calling (800) 747-5401, scheduling online at this link, or via the IMPACT mobile app (www.bloodcenter.org/app).

MVRBC officials project it will lose nearly 20,000 donations from cancelled blood drives between March and August of this year.

You can read the full announcement below:

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, many organizations that host mobile blood drives have been forced to cancel or postpone events due to temporary closures, work from home policies, and other factors,” said Amanda Hess, MVRBC Director, Donor and Public Relations.

In March and April, local hospitals reduced patient care options to prioritize response to the COVID-19 pandemic. By postponing elective surgeries, demand for blood components dropped by approximately 40% compared with normal levels. But increasing levels of activity at local hospitals has increased the demand for blood.

“We are now supporting additional patient care options we had previously postponed, such as joint replacement and other elective surgery,” said Dr. Karen Fitzsimmons, Laboratory Director for Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Campus. “And we have seen continued use of blood components for trauma, urgent surgery, cancer treatment, and other critical care throughout the pandemic.”

The appeal for donors comes in the days leading up to World Blood Donor Day. Observed annually on June 14, World Blood Donor Day commemorates the birth of Dr. Karl Landsteiner, born June 14, 1868 in Vienna, Austria. Landsteiner’s research identified the main blood groups: type A, type B, type AB and type O, as well as the Rh-factor in blood.

“As we reactivate many safe and quality health care services for our community, we are reminded that our local blood donors are part of an international community of selfless volunteers who provide a critical resource for patient care,” said Tammy Pauwels, Director of Operations, UnityPoint Health – Trinity. “As we respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, we see even more clearly how important those donors really are to our mission of improving the health of the people and communities we serve.”

Through June 28, all presenting donors will receive a voucher for a $5 gift card and from June 12 – 28, donors will receive Double Points in the Blood Center’s donor loyalty store. The voucher for the $5 gift card is redeemable online or by phone for the donor’s choice of Amazon.com, Target, Subway, Burger King, iTunes/App Store, Applebee’s, Olive Garden, or Domino’s. Donors are awarded Double Points to use in the IMPACT Loyalty Store on select days of the year when donations are needed most. Points can be banked and then used to purchase apparel and other gifts in the Blood Center IMPACT Donor Loyalty Store. (For example, coolers, umbrellas or pop sockets.)

To maintain a safe, hygienic environment at Donor Centers and blood drives:

· All staff and donors are now required to wear a face covering while inside Donor Centers or participating in a mobile blood drive. Paper masks will be provided for those who arrive without their own mask or facial covering.

· Donors are now required to make appointments for donation. To maintain social distancing and appropriate donor flow, walk-ins will only be accepted when an appointment slot is available.

· Potential donors who are experiencing any symptoms of a COVID-19 infection or who have recently had exposure to the virus are asked to refrain from donation.

· Prior to donation, donors are screened for symptoms of illness (body temperature, heart rate, blood pressure, and hemoglobin level all are checked, and the donor completes a pre-donation Donor History Questionnaire).

· When possible, donors are asked to complete the Donor History Questionnaire online on the same day as their donation (see www.bloodcenter.org/EarlyQ)

· Staff have added space between chairs in screening areas and in the post-donation refreshment area. Between donations, staff wipe down chairs and surfaces to maintain a safe, hygienic environment.