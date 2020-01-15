Blue Grass Mayor Larry Guy passes away at age of 71

Blue Grass Mayor Larry Guy has passed away at the age of 71.

The Blue Grass Police and Fire Departments shared the news on Facebook on Wednesday.

"Words cannot express how saddened we are to get this news today. Mayor Larry Guy was a great man, friend and leader. Heaven gained a Hero last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with his comrades at the Blue Grass Fire Department and his family as we come to love them just as much as we do him. Rest in peace, Sir. We will hold the line," the police department stated on its Facebook page.

"It is with a heavy heart that we send our Condolences to Retired Chief Guy's family and friends. We lost a true Leader of our Community. We send all our thoughts and prayers to his family and friends," the fire department stated on its page.

According to Guy's obituary page, he was born in Davenport and served his country in the U.S. Airforce.

After graduating from St. Ambrose University, he served on the Blue Grass Volunteer Fire Department for 36 years. He served as chief for 14 years and served on the city council for 12 years.

Guy was the current mayor of Blue Grass. His first term began Nov. 5, 2017.

He leaves behind his his wife, four children, nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

According to the obituary, Guy passed away on Tuesday.