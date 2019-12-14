Blue Grass Police Department hosts its annual "Shop with a Cop"

The Blue Grass Police Department held its 5th annual "Shop with a Cop "program on Saturday morning at the West Kimberly Walmart in Davenport.

Blue Grass Police Chief Garrett Jahns said, "each of these officers volunteered their time to help us out. It was just another example of how they care so much."

They had so many kids that they had to recruit the help from the Buffalo, Walcott, and LeClaire Police Departments as well as the Scott County Sheriff's office.

The kids were fitted with new winter gear and clothes. Then kids got to buy a present for their family members and also got a surprise gift to open on Christmas from the officer that they shopped with!

Blue Grass Police Chief Garrett Jahns said, "each of these officers volunteered their time to help us out. It was just another example of how they care so much."