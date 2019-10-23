Blue Grass Police looking for man with "violent tendencies"

Have you seen Javarro Juan Bention? If so, the Blue Grass Police Department would like to hear from you.

Police posted to Facebook on Wednesday, saying their warrant lists are beginning to grow and they're now asking for the community's help in locating the wanted suspects.

According to the Blue Grass Police Department's Facebook post, Bention is a known drug user who frequents Clinton and Scott counties. Police say he has violent tendencies and you're asked to not approach this person.

He is wanted for first-degree robbery, two counts of failure to appear on an original charge of operating a vehicle without owner's consent and unlawful possession of prescription drugs.

Police would like to stress that if you see these people DO NOT approach them. You can call the Scott Emergency Communications Center at 563-388-3904 or contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.