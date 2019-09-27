Blue Grass man charged after truck is stolen out of Dubuque County

A man is charged after police say a truck was stolen out of Dubuque County and found in Davenport, Iowa.

Police say 43-year-old Eric Henning, of Blue Grass, matched the description and photographs of the suspect who stole the truck. The truck, a 2002 Chevy Silverado, was reported stolen on August 6.

Later that day officials say Henning was found near the location of the stolen truck and had told officials he had personal items in the truck that he wanted back. Police also say Henning had the keys to the truck in his pocket.

Henning is being charged with 1st-degree theft, a felony and a misdemeanor charge of driving while barred.