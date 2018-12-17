Blue Grass officers take students shopping for 'Shop with a Cop'

Officers with the Blue Grass Police Department took kids shopping over the weekend to Walmart as part of the Shop with a Cop event.

Officers posted the photos to Facebook on Saturday saying they took the kids shopping in Davenport and called it a "huge success".

The department said they had more nominations than they had officers this year so they recruited help from the Walcott Police Department and the Buffalo Police Department.

Blue Grass officials said the kids had a blast and it is all thanks to those who volunteered and helped with the event.