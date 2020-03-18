Blues Fest moves back to LeClaire Park, will be held in September for 35th anniversary

The Mississippi Valley Blues Society on Wednesday announced that its annual Blues Festival will be held Sept. 18-19 and will return to LeClaire Park in Davenport for its 35th anniversary.

The festival relocated last year to Murphy Park at The Bend in East Moline due to record-breaking flooding.

The festival is typically held in July. The MVBS said they are moving the festival to September to hopefully avoid seasonal flooding "which has postponed and relocated the Blues Fest one too many times in the recent past."

Read the entire statement from the MVBS:

In 1985 Ronald Regan was President; "We Are The World" was recorded by the band USA for Africa; "Back to the Future" was the highest grossing film of the year; and a small group of Quad Cities-area Blues fans organized and held the first ever Mississippi Valley Blues Fest in Davenport, IA. This festival is now one of the oldest established Blues Festivals in the U.S.

The Mississippi Valley Blues Society (MVBS) has decided it's time to come "Back to the Future" again, and hold the 35th Blues Fest at the beautifully historic LeClaire Park bandshell on the Davenport riverfront. The Blues Fest dates this year will be September 18-19, hopefully avoiding the seasonal flooding which has postponed and relocated the Blues Fest one too many times in the recent past.

"As an all-volunteer organization, it's enough of a challenge to plan and run a 2-day music festival for over 3,000 fans, without the added uncertainty of another summer flood. Our recent survey was informative, and most people prefer LeClaire Park, so the only way to stay in the park was to move the date," said MVBS President, Bob Clevenstine.

With past national Blues Fest headliners ranging from John Lee Hooker to Jonny Lang, and Johnny Copeland to Shemekia Copeland, the Mississippi Valley Blues Society has focused on bringing well-known established Blues artists as well as emerging artists, to both the Blues Fest and other MVBS sponsored music events in the Quad-Cities. For the Blues Society's 35th Anniversary, the MVBS is working hard to present another outstanding showcase of traditional and contemporary Blues artists.