Blues Fest relocates to East Moline due to flooding

Due to the record-breaking flood of 2019, the Mississippi Valley Blues Society is announcing the relocation of the 34th Mississippi Valley Blues Festival to Murphy Park at The Bend in East Moline, Illinois.

The Blues Society learned that LeClaire Park in Davenport would not be an option for this year's festival. The board of directors voted to negotiate with The Bend in East Moline. The agreement was finalized on Friday, May 31.

The Blues Society said the 2019 Blues Festival will go on as planned on Friday July 5 and Saturday July 6.

Murphy Park is located at 900 Bend Boulevard, East Moline, Illinois.