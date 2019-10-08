Bob Morrison, founder of Honor Flight of the Quad Cities, dies

Robert 'Bob' George Morrison, a founder of Honor Flight of the Quad Cities, died peacefully Monday at home.

Morrison, of Muscatine, battled FTD, or Frontotemporal Dementia for the past four years.

A celebration of life honoring Morrison is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 19 at 10:30 a.m. at the Wesley Methodist Church in Muscatine. A visitation will precede the service at 9:30 a.m.

According to the obituary, Morrison was born in Iowa City on June 27, 1951 to Donald and Phyllis Morrison.

He served as the first Hub Director for Honor Flight of the Quad Cities. He led the first 33 flights taking over 3,000 veterans to see their memorials in Washington D.C.

His obituary can be found on this page.