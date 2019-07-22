Body found at Iowa supermarket identified as man missing 10 years

The body of a man discovered behind a freezer at a former Council Bluffs supermarket has now been identified as an employee who went missing a decade ago.

Larry Ely Murillo-Moncada, of Council Bluffs, was 25 when he was reported missing in November 2009.

Murillo-Moncada was identified by state investigators using DNA collected from his biological parents, according to report Monday by the Des Moines Register.

His death is ruled accidental, and an autopsy found no signs of trauma to Murillo-Moncada.

His body, which investigators said appeared to have been there for years, was found Jan. 24, 2019, as contractors were removing freezer units from the former No Frills Supermarket where Murillo-Moncada was employed.

The Des Moines Register reports Murillo-Moncada's parents reported him missing Nov. 28, 2009 when he became upset and ran out of their home with no shoes, socks, keys, or car.