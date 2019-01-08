Body found in Muscatine County, Iowa

The Muscatine County Sheriff's office is investigating a woman's death. They say they got a call about 1 a.m. Tuesday about a female lying on the side of the road on Highway 38. When deputies arrived they found the woman was dead. The road was shut down. A death investigation is underway. The cause and manner of death as well as circumstances surrounding the incident are all being examined.

The female's identity has not been released and an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

