Body found in rural Morrison 'tentatively identified' as missing Milledgeville woman

A body found Monday in rural Morrison has tentatively been identified as a Milledgeville woman reported missing in March, Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said in a media release.

On Sunday, the sheriff’s office began a search of Rock Creek in the area of Spring Valley Road. Due to limitations, the search was restarted at 8 a.m. Monday, Booker said in the release.

The sheriff’s office, assisting the Illinois State Police, resumed the search, and kayaks were used to traverse Rock Creek.

Around 9:30 a.m., a body was located in a log jam, Booker said in the release.

The Illinois State Police crime scene investigators were contacted and processed the scene.

The body at this time has tentatively been identified as 62-year-old Susan L. Redell, who was reported missing from Milledgeville on March 16, Booker said in the release.

The cause of death is unknown at this time and remains under investigation by the state police, sheriff's office, Whiteside County Coroner, and Milledgeville Police Department.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Redell family,” Booker said in the release.

