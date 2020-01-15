Body of Illinois soldier killed in Kenya returned to hometown

The body of an Illinois soldier killed in Kenya has returned to his hometown in Illinois.

The family of Henry Mayfield Jr. of Hazel Crest confirmed his death Monday. The 23-year-old held the rank of Army Specialist. (NBC)

The remains of 23-year-old Army Specialist Henry Mayfield, Jr. were escorted to a funeral home Wednesday afternoon.

A procession of police vehicles escorted Mayfield's remains, and members of the community joined his family to pay their respects.

Mayfield was killed on a military base in Kenya on Jan. 4.

Funeral services for the fallen soldier will be held on Saturday.

