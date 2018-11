The body of a 73-year-old man missing after Sunday's snow storm has been found according to a Facebook post from the McDonough County, Ill. Sheriff's Office.

The department said John Schauble was last seen leaving Canton for Macomb on Sunday. He was traveling during the blizzard.

Schauble suffered from health issues. It is unclear how he died.

The Sheriff's Office did not say where Schauble was found, but said they will be releasing more information at a later day.