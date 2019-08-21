Body of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts found one year ago

Wednesday marks the somber anniversary of the discovery of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts' body in Poweshiek County, Iowa.

One year ago, investigators found the body of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts in rural Poweshiek County. She'd been missing for more than a month. (KWQC)

20-year-old Tibbetts went missing on July 18, 2018. Investigators found her body in rural Poweshiek County, after the suspected killer, Cristhian Rivera, led authorities to the body on August 21, 2018.

Investigators say Rivera followed Tibbetts in his car while she was jogging but panicked and got mad when she threatened to call the police. Rivera claims he blacked out and doesn't recall what happened.

On Friday, August 23, Rivera and his attorneys will appear in court to discuss his right to a trial within one year.

Rivera's trial is set for November in Sioux City. It was moved out of Poweshiek County due to pretrial publicity.