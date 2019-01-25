Body of a person dead for years found in old store in Iowa

An unusual discovery has been made in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Police are conducting an investigation after a body was found inside an old supermarket.

Just after 10 Thursday morning, police received a call that a body was inside the old "No Frills" supermarket off West Broadway. Contractors found the body inside, as they were removing shelving and coolers.

We're told it had been there for several years and was mummified. Officials have no idea if the body was male or female. They also don't know if the death is suspicious or not.

An autopsy will be performed and we hope to get more details from Council Bluffs authorities.