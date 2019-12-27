Body of fisherman recovered from pond in Iowa

Divers have recovered the body of a fisherman who apparently fell through the ice on a pond near Shellsburg, Iowa.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office says divers recovered the body of Shannan Lee Hughes, 47 of rural Vinton, Friday morning. He's believed to have fallen through the ice while fishing on a private pond on 33rd Avenue Drive Thursday.

A passerby reported seeing Hughes fishing out on the ice Thursday. The bystander later noticed Hughes had vanished and a hole on the ice and called 9-1-1. Searchers found Hughes car near the pond but no sign of him.

Read the original version at kcrg.com.