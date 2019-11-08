Body of missing Atlanta college student found

A missing Clark Atlanta University student has been found dead, Atlanta police said Friday.

Alexis Crawford was last seen by family on Oct. 30.

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields said she was found dead in a park in DeKalb County in metro Atlanta. One of the suspects led authorities to Crawford’s body, police said.

Crawford was last seen by her roommate at the Heritage Station apartments. Also missing were her cell phone, identification card and debit card. In her last conversation with her sister earlier on the night she went missing, Crawford asked her family to send her money through an app.

Copyright 2019 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.+