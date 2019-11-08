Body of missing Atlanta college student found

A missing Clark Atlanta University student has been found dead, Atlanta police said Friday.

Alexis Crawford was last seen by family on Oct. 30.

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields said she was found dead in a park in DeKalb County in metro Atlanta. One of the suspects led authorities to Crawford’s body, police said.

Arrest warrants are being secured for Barron Brantley and Jordan Jones. Brantley is Jones’ boyfriend and Jones is Crawford’s roommate, according to police.

“While a motive has not been clearly established, the department did take a police report from Alexis Crawford on October 27, and this is a few days prior to her being reported missing," Shields said. “In this report, Alexis described unwanted kissing and touching from Barron Brantley.”

Crawford was last seen by her roommate at the Heritage Station apartments. Also missing were her cell phone, identification card and debit card. In her last conversation with her sister earlier on the night she went missing, Crawford asked her family to send her money through an app.

Clack Atlanta students received a letter from CAU President George French Jr. Friday evening.

“Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with her family and with everyone who knew and loved Alexis,” he said. “Investigators say this was an isolated, off-campus incident and there was never a threat to any other members of the community.”

