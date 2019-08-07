Body of missing Iowa woman found in river

A body found by investigators Tuesday in the South Skunk River has been identified as that of a Mahaska County woman who was last seen alive Sunday night.

Ashley Shafer, 24, of Oskaloosa, was reported as missing to the Oskaloosa Police Department on Monday.

Investigators with the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office found her body Tuesday around 3 p.m. in the South Skunk River near the Glendale Access.

“The circumstances that lead to [Shafer’s] entering the river and the cause of her death are under investigation by the Oskaloosa Police Department, the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation,” according to an Iowa Department of Public Safety (IDPS) media release.

Ottumwa Radio reports Shafer was last seen Sunday night at the Santa Clara apartments in northwest Oskaloosa and the Glendale Access location near where her body was found is about four miles northeast of Oskaloosa.

The body was identified as Shafer’s after the Office of the State Medical Examiner completed an autopsy, however, a determination on her “cause of death and manner of death are pending further investigation,” according to IDPS.

“At this time, there is no known threat to the public.”