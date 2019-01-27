Body of missing Marshalltown teen found Sunday morning

A missing Marshalltown teenager was found dead, Sunday morning, officials said in a news release.

The body of Corey Brown, 13, was found around 10:45 a.m. in what officials described as a “secluded area on the west side of Marshalltown.”

“At this time, there is no evidence or information that indicates criminal activity is connected to this missing person/death investigation,” said Police Chief Michael Tupper in the release. “However, this is still an active investigation and all possible scenarios will be thoroughly investigated.”

Tupper said no other public information was available at the time of the release but that authorities would inform the public when additional details were available.

“The Brown family requests everyone honor and respect their privacy,” the chief said. “The family wishes to thank the Marshalltown/Marshall County community for all of their support during this difficult time.”

Tupper said the family also appreciated help from public safety personnel and volunteers who worked to find Brown following his disappearance, January 22.

The teen had last been seen that evening in the area of Jackie Terrace around 11:15 p.m., walking southbound.