Body of missing teen in Washington County has been found

The body of a teenager reported missing from Washington County has been located.

Colton Allen, 16, was last seen around 6 p.m. Wednesday at a gathering east of the 1500 block of Highway 1, which is about 4.4 miles south of Kalona.

The Mid-Prairie School District, where Colton Allen was a junior, confirmed his body has been located.

The district said it has counselors, administrators, clergy and other support personnel available in the high school library until 8 p.m. Thursday. Additional support services will be available in the high school library on Friday from 9 a.m. until 12 p .m..

No other information has been released. Check back for updates.

