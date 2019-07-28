Body pulled from Mississippi River near Andalusia, Ill.

According to the Rock Island County Coroner, an adult man's body was pulled from the Mississippi River just west of the I-280 bridge Sunday afternoon.

In a press release sent out by the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched around 1:30 p.m. to an island on the river east of Andalusia, Illinois. The release says a person boating on the river spotted the body floating near the island.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson tells TV6, it appears the body had been in the river for an extended amount of time. He says he is currently working to identify the body.

Rock Island County deputies were assisted by the Davenport, Rock Island, and Andalusia Fire Departments.

If you have any information, contact the Rock Island County Sheriff's Investigation Division at (309) 558-3414.